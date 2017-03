A currency trader is pictured through the symbol for the Indian Rupee on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls from the day's high of 56.31, its highest since May 30, to trade flat on the day at 56.44/45 as weakness in the domestic share market aids the greenback.

The dollar's weakness against other major currencies, however, limiting a major upside to the pair.

Traders expect the USD/INR pair to hold in a range of 56.30 to 56.60 during the rest of the session.

Domestic shares trading flat.

Asian currencies mostly trading weaker compared with the dollar.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)