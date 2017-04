Reuters Market Eye - The rupee edges lower to 61.69/70 versus its close of 61.43/44 on Friday, tracking weakness in the domestic sharemarket.

Traders say losses in some other Asian currencies also hurting sentiment. The BSE Sensex down 1 percent.

Traders, however, expect exporters to sell dollars around 61.80 levels, limiting a much sharper rise in the pair.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)