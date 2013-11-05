India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls on dollar demand from custodian banks and weaker local equities, although the pair is seen range-bound as dollar gains are expected to be capped due to its broader weakness against most Asian currencies.
USD/INR trading at 61.81/82, versus its close of 61.74/75 on Friday. Traders see the rupee downside capped at around 62 during the session given thin trading volumes as most corporates are staying away on extended holidays after Diwali, traders said. The BSE Sensex falls, retreating from a record high on a special trading session on Sunday, on profit taking.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks came off session lows late Monday morning as investors picked up beaten-down stocks after Wall Street tumbled following the withdrawal of President Donald Trump's healthcare reform bill.