Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls on dollar demand from custodian banks and weaker local equities, although the pair is seen range-bound as dollar gains are expected to be capped due to its broader weakness against most Asian currencies.

USD/INR trading at 61.81/82, versus its close of 61.74/75 on Friday. Traders see the rupee downside capped at around 62 during the session given thin trading volumes as most corporates are staying away on extended holidays after Diwali, traders said. The BSE Sensex falls, retreating from a record high on a special trading session on Sunday, on profit taking.