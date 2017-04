Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.06/07 versus its close of 61.13/14 on Monday, tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies.

Stocks mostly edged up in Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone helped the euro climb to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar.

Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)