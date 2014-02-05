Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is being hurt by oil bids after the USD/INR opened weaker on global dollar weakness.
The rupee is at 62.43/44 versus its previous close of 62.5250/5350 after rising to 62.35 earlier in the session.
Traders expect the market to remain rangebound ahead of the U.S. jobs data on Friday which is the next key trigger point for markets. The BSE Sensex is up 0.12 percent.
Mobile spectrum auction continuing for the third day with fierce bidding seen in the 900 Mhz band.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.