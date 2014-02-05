Two men look out from the glass door of a currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is being hurt by oil bids after the USD/INR opened weaker on global dollar weakness.

The rupee is at 62.43/44 versus its previous close of 62.5250/5350 after rising to 62.35 earlier in the session.

Traders expect the market to remain rangebound ahead of the U.S. jobs data on Friday which is the next key trigger point for markets. The BSE Sensex is up 0.12 percent.

Mobile spectrum auction continuing for the third day with fierce bidding seen in the 900 Mhz band.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)