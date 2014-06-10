Cycle rickshaws move past a display of rupees at a roadside currency exchange stall in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 59.28/29 versus its close of 59.20/21 on Monday tracking weakness in the domestic sharemarket.

Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows into domestic share and debt market for direction. Foreign investors bought a net $826.9 million in debt markets on Friday, the highest single-day flows since Jan. 15.

The pair is likely to see some resistance around 59.40 levels, holding it in a 59.20 to 59.40 range for the day.

Local stocks trading down 0.21 percent.

Most other Asian currencies also weakened against the dollar.

The dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, clinging to gains made the previous day thanks to higher U.S. bond yields after last week's solid U.S. jobs report.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)