Reuters Market Eye - The rupee still up in quiet trade at 54.16/17; 54.0450 intraday high, vs Thursday close of 54.355/365.

Pair saw some drift down on dollar selling in early trades, part of which likely related to National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS) share sale.

Bids have come in for one-third of shares on offer so far, including the greenshoe option, as per exchange data.

S&P comments on India's ratings being constrained by slowing economic growth also hurt INR.

State-run bank dealer tips 53.90-54.50 band in near term.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)