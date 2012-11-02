Reuters Market Eye - The rupee edges up to 53.65/66 versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150 as sentiment is positive on the back of gains in the domestic share market.

The Sensex trading up 0.8 percent in line with other Asian stock markets. Most Asian currencies also trade higher compared to the dollar.

The euro was under pressure after a Greek court ruled the country's pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be unconstitutional, raising concerns about Athens' ability to implement austerity measures needed to secure bailout money.

The pair is expected to hold in a 53.50 to 53.70 range in the first half of the session.