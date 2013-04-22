An employee arranges currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is marginally weaker in opening trades after flattish open. The pair is at 54.01/02 versus its previous close of 53.96/97.

Dealers say some bunched up inflows may provide support to the Indian rupee. The pair seen consolidating around 53.85-54.10 levels.

Foreign funds were provisional buyers of 9.40 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday.

Indian financial markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday.

Local stocks gain in early trades, up 0.44 percent.

The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have sent its currency tumbling.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)