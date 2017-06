A Kashmiri woman walks under a garland made of currency notes on display at a market in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls to 52.18/19 versus its previous close of 51.85/86, as part of a fall in risk assets over conerns about the global economic outlook.

The Sensex falls 0.9 percent, prompting some dollar buying from custodians banks, likely on behalf of foreign investors.

However, dollar sales from exporters at around 52.20-52.25 levels could limit any substantial gains in USD/INR.