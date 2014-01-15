Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is at 61.59/60 versus its close of 61.55/56 on Monday as the the dollar gains versus most other Asian peers.

The rupee is seen in a range of 61.50 to 62.00 till the WPI data due to be released around noon (0630 GMT).

India's retail inflation in December eased to a three-month low as vegetable prices fell, giving some relief to policymakers struggling to contain price pressures as growth hovers at a decade low.

The BSE Sensex is up 0.6 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)