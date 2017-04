Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 60.26/27 versus its previous close of 59.90/91 tracking weakness in the domestic share market.

Local stocks fell on Thursday after earlier touching their ninth consecutive record high as state-run banks such as State Bank of India slumped on concerns about losses on their debt portfolios as domestic bonds extended a slide this week.

Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar was well supported by another set of upbeat economic data, though news of China's economic stimulus steps checked losses.

Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 59.60 to 60.80 range in over the next one week.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)