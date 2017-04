A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of rupee notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls for a fourth session, driven by weak Asian FX a day after U.S. announces stimulus taper. The unit is trading at 62.27/29 versus Thursday's close of 62.14/15.

The rupee is, however, off 62.40 low on dollar selling by a large state-run as well as a foreign bank.

The Thai baht touched a three-year low on Friday, as the dollar stayed firm in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus from January.

The USD/INR pair may hold in 62.20-62.70 range for session, say dealers.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)