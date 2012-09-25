Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is lower after opening higher, trading at 53.48/49, 53.37 intraday high, 53.47/48 last close.
Dealers say sentiments remain bullish on the rupee, as the government is widely expected to push more reforms.
Oil-related USD demand, which peaks towards the end of the month, will be watched, say dealers.
MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index down 0.13 percent.
Euro steadies in early trade in Asia after falling to a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data fanned fears of slowing growth.