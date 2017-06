An employee arranges currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to 55.72/73 from a session low of 55.7750, though still down from its previous 55.63/64 close.

April-June GDP grew 5.5 percent, faster than expectations of 5.3 percent. Traders had feared growth would fall to below 5 percent.

Dealers say the data is 'slightly positive' for the rupee, but large gains unlikely as euro hovers near this week's low against the dollar, and on month-end dollar demand from oil refiners.

Pair will take definite direction after Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole, scheduled for 7.30 p.m. IST, traders say.