Cycle rickshaws move past a display of rupees at a roadside currency exchange stall in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to a session high of 59.45, its highest since July 29, but suspected RBI intervention pushes the pair to 59.55/56 from its close of 59.66/67 on Tuesday.

Traders say the RBI likely started buying dollars around 59.45. Some oil-related dollar demand also supporting the pair, dealers add.

The pair is expected to hold in a 59.45 to 59.75 range in the rest of the session.

Traders will continue to monitor local share moves for cues, ahead of election results to be unveiled on Friday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)