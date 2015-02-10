A customer hands a bundle of Indian Rupee currency notes to a teller at a financial institution in Mumbai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee gains sharply on dollar selling by a large engineering firm. Traders say large private sector bank also seen selling greenback.

The Indian unit is trading at 61.96/97 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.1650/1750.

The rupee can gain up to a maximum of 61.88 during session - traders.

The market is watchful of central bank stepping in to buy greenback to prevent further gains in local unit

Gains in domestic share market also boost sentiment for the unit; Nifty .NSEI is up 0.8 pct.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)