(Corrects first paragraph from dollars to rupees)

MUMBAI The rupee trimmed some of its earlier gains against the dollar, thought it remains well above the session lows after the RBI said it would require exporters to convert 50 percent of their existing foreign currency holdings into rupees.

Traders said they expected the USD/INR to trade in a 52-53.80 band in the near-term.

The rupee was changing hands at 53.22/23 to a dollar in recent trades as against 53.82/83 last close.

(Reporting By Rafael Nam)