A cashier counts currency notes inside a bank in the northern Indian city of Lucknow July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trading at 56.38/39, still near the record low of 56.52 hit before the Jan-March GDP data.

Indian economy grew at 5.3 percent in the January-March quarter, well below expectations for 6.1 percent expansion. Data seen raising expectations for interest rate cuts.

Traders on watch for RBI intervention, though not seen yet.