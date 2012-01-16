MUMBAI The rupee reversed most early losses on Monday helped by a pullback in domestic equities and supported by robust dollar inflows.

* At 3:08 p.m. (0938 GMT), the rupee was at 51.55/56 to the dollar after dipping to 51.79 in early trades. It closed at 51.5350/5450 on Friday.

* Movement in the euro will now be eyed for cues on risk appetite as fears that S&P's mass euro zone sovereign rating cuts and a Greek debt standoff would worsen Europe's debt crisis, traders said.

* Last Friday, Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status but not EU paymaster Germany.

* The BSE Sensex was up 0.1 percent in a choppy session.

