A grocery shop owner counts rupees notes in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to 55.30/31 from the previous close of 55.52/53 on large telecom-related dollar sales that dealers estimate at around $180-190 million.

A large engineering company was also a heavy USD seller, say dealers.

USD/INR has swung from a session high of 55.51 to a low of 55.24 during the session.

The Sensex gained higher, up around 1 percent.