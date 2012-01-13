MUMBAI The rupee rose on Friday as easing worries over euro zone funding boosted risk appetite across Asian equities and dollar flows into local debt stayed robust.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 51.42/43 to the dollar, 0.4 percent stronger than Thursday close 51.60/61.

Asian shares rose to a one-month high and the euro clung near its strongest in a week on Friday as strong demand in Spanish and Italian debt sales tempered risk aversion ahead of another auction from Rome later in the day.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)