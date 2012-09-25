Currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading higher at 53.32/33 from its previous close of 53.47/48, on foreign fund-related inflows.

India has received large inflows after it decided to push ahead with reforms, with over $2 billion having come into equities in September alone.

Earlier, pair rose to a session high of 53.63, mainly driven by outflows of around $940 million, which dealers said was likely on account of Cairn Energy's (CNE.L) stake sale in Cairn India (CAIL.NS).

Resistance for USD/INR seen at 53.66, the low hit on September 17 at around the start of the drop in the pair.