A grocery shop owner counts rupees notes in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to 52.78/79 from Friday's close of 52.85/86, after earlier hitting a session low at 53.00.

Private bank dealer sees rupee buying by custodian banks, which he attributes to foreign investor purchases of bonds.

State-run bank dealer says oil and gold-related bids may support pair.

Technicals show INR still below 200 DMA of 53.1735 after closing below the level on Thursday in spite of weaker global risk trade.