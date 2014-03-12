Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is at 61.12/13 versus its last close of 60.94/95, tracking losses in domestic and other regional equity markets amid worries about China's economic health and following a late fall on Wall Street.

Traders say some demand from state-run banks on behalf of the government for defence-related payments also boosting the pair.

The BSE Sensex is down 0.1 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

Traders expect the pair to trade in a 61-61.50 range for the day.

Asian stock markets swung lower on Wednesday as economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors cautious and commodities under a dark cloud.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)