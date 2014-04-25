An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 61.10/11 versus its previous close of 61.07/08 amid lack of any major triggers though month-end dollar demand from oil importers could push the pair higher later in the session.

Traders will continue to monitor domestic sharemarket moves for cues on foreign fund flows. The BSE Sensex is trading down 0.2 percent in early trade.

Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar.

Traders say sentiment also likely to be cautious ahead of the outcome of the currently underway national elections due on May 16.

The pair is expected to move in a 60.90 to 61.50 range during the session.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)