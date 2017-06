A Kashmiri woman walks under a garland made of currency notes on display at a market in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee stays strong at 55.2625/2675 versus its previous close of 55.34/35. A softer-than-expected factory output number for July fails to have much impact on markets.

Instead, USD/INR being pressured by rising domestic stocks and as euro hits four-month high on media reports that Spain's prime minister was considering asking for help from the ECB bond-buying programme.

Dollar also pressured by expectations of more U.S. monetary easing and a warning from Moody's that it could cut the credit rating of United States.

Traders await the German court ruling on the legality of the euro zone bailout plan for cues on the global risk sentiment.