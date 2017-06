Reuters Market Eye - The rupee stays strong at 55.05/06 versus its 55.31/32 close, tracking losses in the dollar ahead of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to the U.S. Congress.

Markets are hoping for any hints of potential U.S. monetary easing steps.

Traders add dollar demand from oil firms is preventing a very sharp fall in the USD/INR, which is seen trading in a range of 54.80 to 55.50 for the rest of the session.