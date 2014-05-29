A customer hands a bundle of Indian Rupee currency notes to a teller at a financial institution in Mumbai July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 58.88/89 versus its previous close of 58.93/94, with dollar selling by some corporates seen but month-end demand for the greenback from importers limiting the rise.

The BSE Sensex was down 0.7 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.

Budget expectations would drive the markets in the near term, with traders expecting a range of 58.70 to 59.20 for the day.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)