MUMBAI The rupee held its ground on Thursday, supported by dollar inflows into local debt, but traders avoided big positions as focus shifted to November industrial output data for clues on growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

Industrial output likely rose at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

At 10:09 a.m. (0439 GMT), the rupee was at 51.82/83 to the dollar, higher than Wednesday's close of 51.90/91.

"Basically, the mood is cautious as we need to see how the domestic industrial output spells out direction of growth. And then there is the rate decision from the ECB," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate vice president of foreign exchange trading at Development Credit Bank, who expects the rupee in a band of 51.70 to 51.95 for the session.

The European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the day is expected to shed light on growth expectations in the crisis-riddled European economy, and likely moves in the euro, which local traders track closely for signs on global risk appetite.

Focus on the ECB decision has risen after ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday warned that the ECB should ramp up its buying of troubled euro zone debt to support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.

Foreign funds have been buying Indian government debt aggressively before limits on the amount of bonds they can buy expire in mid-January and ahead of an expected fall in interest rates as monetary authorities seek to boost faltering growth.

Net inflows into India's debt so far in January stand at about $1.76 billion, compared with about $291 million for equities, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India data released till Jan 11.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the Indian economy would likely grow about 7 percent this fiscal year, lower than a revised forecast of about 7.5 percent growth issued by his government last month.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 52.21, indicating some short-term weakness in the onshore spot rate.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 52.02 on total volume of $430 million.

