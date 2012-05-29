People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup says the correlation between the rupee and equity markets is moderating, though it still remains positive.

According to Citigroup, the correlation between the BSE Sensex and the rupee for the past one- and three-months was of 0.47, down from 0.52 for the past one-year period and from 0.55 for the past three-year period.

The consumer staples sector has worked best during periods of rupee depreciation, despite the lack of major FX impact, given it has reflected a defensive stance from investors, according to Citigroup.

The worst-performing sectors during periods of depreciation have been real estate, metals and banking, the bank said.

Citi argues that portfolio positioning during currency swings was a more dominant theme, rather than pure stock picking based on individual FX exposure.