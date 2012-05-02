Reuters Market Eye - The rise in HSBC's PMI index (to 54.9 in April from 54.7 in March) is welcome news for the rupee's prospects, economists say. The PMI signals India's manufacturing sector has bottomed out and may also reduce the need for further RBI rate cuts, economists add.

However, the rupee will need more than a PMI report to recover, given the host of economic and fiscal challenges facing India, they also say.

"The release reduces the need for further monetary easing and is positive for the INR as well as for levels of INR OIS, although we continue to see the currency as vulnerable to external and fiscal imbalances," Dariusz Kowalczyk, an economist with Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, told Reuters.