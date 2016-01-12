(Adds detail on social media)
By Michael Holden
LONDON Jan 12 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and
former supermodel Jerry Hall got engaged over the weekend,
announcing their plans to tie the knot in a classified ad on
Tuesday in the Times newspaper, which is owned by Murdoch's News
Corp.
The 84-year-old executive chairman of News Corp and
21st Century Fox Inc and Hall, 59, became engaged in
Los Angeles, where they had been attending Hollywood's Golden
Globes awards ceremony on Sunday, the London newspaper reported.
The three-times-married media tycoon and Hall - who is also
a former actress and was the longtime romantic partner of
Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger - began dating last summer
after being introduced by one of Murdoch's sisters and his niece
while in Australia, the Times said.
Murdoch, a native of Melbourne, Australia, and Hall, who
hails from Gonzales, Texas, were first photographed together at
the Rugby Union World Cup Final in London in October.
"They have loved these past months together, are thrilled to
be getting married and excited about their future," a Murdoch
family spokesman told the Times.
The announcement, published in the paper's Births, Marriages
and Deaths section, read: "Mr Rupert Murdoch, father of
Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan, James, Grace and Chloe Murdoch,
and Miss Jerry Hall, mother of Elizabeth, James, Georgia and
Gabriel Jagger, are delighted to announce their engagement."
The newspaper did not say whether the couple had announced
a date for their nuptials.
Murdoch divorced his third wife, Wendi Deng, a former
executive at Murdoch-owned Star TV in China, in 2013 after 14
years, saying their marriage had been irretrievably broken. (reut.rs/1OYm3n6)
In addition to the Times, Murdoch's News Corp newspapers
include the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and the Sun
in Britain. Murdoch also controls 21st Century Fox, which owns
cable networks like Fox News and movie studios.
Hall was married to Jagger for more than 20 years. However,
in divorce proceedings in 1999, the British musician claimed
they were never legally married.
Before her relationship with Jagger, she had dated British
pop star Bryan Ferry, front man of the band Roxy Music.
On Twitter on Tuesday, "Jerry Hall" was one of the
top-trending terms in Britain after news of the engagement
broke. Many Twitter users expressed surprise, calling the
Hall-Murdoch pairing an unusual match, and some indulged in
snark.
"So, Jerry Hall, what first attracted you to billionaire ...
No, actually, I still don't understand it," tweeted actor David
Schneider (@davidschneider).
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore and Michael Holden in
London; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Amy Tennery
in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)