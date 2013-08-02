* Foreign selling has forced rupiah bond yields higher

* Local bond market closed to corporate issues in July

* US dollar bonds may be best option for some companies

By Neha D'Silva and Christopher Langner

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (IFR) - Tough conditions in Indonesia's local debt markets are pushing more companies to consider US dollar bonds as a funding alternative, even as international investors abandon the country.

The retreat of foreign investors since US Treasury yields began to rise has paralysed Indonesia's domestic markets. Yields on rupiah government bonds are up more than 200bp since mid-May and the local corporate bond market has seen just one deal from a private-sector company in the same period.

With domestic liquidity under pressure, companies, such as B2/B/B rated property developer Modernland Realty, are looking to the US dollar markets. Modernland took to the road to market a potential dollar bond on Monday via Citigroup and UBS.

"Liquidity for corporate bonds in the domestic markets has been very slim, particularly after (US Federal Reserve chairman) Ben Bernanke signalled that he would reduce stimulus and the Central Bank of Indonesia raised reference rates," said a portfolio manager in Jakarta. "It makes sense for companies to go abroad for funds."

Still, Modernland's timing surprised some investors, coming less than two weeks after the latest high-yield issue from Indonesia tumbled in secondary.

The US$200m five-year bond from Multipolar, a holding company with interests mainly in the retail sector, has slipped to 96.00 after pricing at par on July 18.

For many in Indonesia, however, a lukewarm dollar bond market may be the best, if not the only, option.

Foreign investors have been selling rupiah assets in droves, part of an emerging-market selloff that started when the US Fed announced it would begin winding down its quantitative-easing programme later this year.

Overseas holdings of Indonesian Government bonds dropped to Rp283trn (US$27.5bn) in June from Rp303trn in May, a move that caused local benchmark rates to spike.

The yield on the five-year local Indonesian Government bond has gone up almost 260bp to 7.35% this year. Most of the rise has happened in the past two months - the Indonesian five-year benchmark yielded 4.88% on May 14.

Regulator Bank Indonesia has been tightening liquidity onshore in a bid to support the rupiah. The currency has already dropped 6.8% this year and is trading at its lowest level since June 2009.

As a result, local market players said companies in need of funds had been met with high price tags or even flat-out rejections from their relationship banks.

The last companies to brave the rupiah debt market, back in June, were state-owned entities and a blue-chip lender, and even these were met with tepid demand. As a result, lower-rated issuers may prefer to take their chances in the overseas bond market.

"It [Modernland's deal] is going to be tricky because the demand for Single B credits has disappeared from the market and the last deal from Indonesia did not do well," said a portfolio manager for a large asset management company in Singapore.

In spite of the difficulties, analysts expect other Indonesian companies to follow Modernland if its deal is successful.

The only issue from a private entity in the local market since May was lender BCA Finance's three-tranche deal. Unlike Modernland, which is new to bond markets, BCA Finance is well known to local investors and has a AA+ domestic rating from local agency Pefindo.

Still, when the company tapped the market in mid-June, it could only raise Rp1.3trn, short of its original target of Rp2trn. Most of the demand was for the shortest, one-year, tranche, with very little going to the longer, four-year tranche in another sign of risk aversion.

"Excess demand for bond deals had already been dropping this year, even for the best borrowers," said the Jakarta portfolio manager, adding that there was now almost no demand for corporate bonds. Local analysts reckon Modernland would be rated BBB+, or A- locally, a category that has seen very little interest from local investors even in the best of times.

If the lack of local demand for bonds and supply of dollars were not enough reason to think of foreign investors, the higher lending rates should be. Modernland is again the perfect example. The company is in the process of buying out partner Keppel Land in a joint venture development, called Jakarta Garden City.

As Modernland needs Rp2.3trn to buy out Keppel's stake, it is targeting a maximum deal size of US$270m. Analysts see that amount as almost impossible in the local bond markets, and say the maturity will have to be shorter than the five years the company is targeting in US dollars.

Modernland has lined up alternative bank financing for the acquisition, but will require additional shareholder approvals. One analyst put the cost of borrowing from local banks at 12%-15%, while foreign investors reckon Modernland may have to pay up to 11% in the dollar bond market to get its bond done.

If the deal happens, though, Modernland will show that, even at higher yields, the dollar bond market is a good option for Indonesian companies at a time when cash is hard to get hold of at home. (Reporting By Neha D'Silva and Christopher Langner; Editing by Steve Garton)