MUMBAI, June 13 India's Rural Electrification Corp raised 17 billion rupees ($285.47 million) via five-year bonds at 9.02 percent on Friday, three sources directly associated with the deal said.

The company was earlier looking to raise over 20 billion rupees, but closed its books at 17 billion rupees, bankers said.

More than 10-12 banks and brokers were involved in the deal. Allotment is on Wednesday. ($1 = 59.5500 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Abhishek Vishnoi and Manju Dalal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)