Nov 30 The Delaware Supreme Court upheld on
Monday a ruling that RBC Capital Markets is liable for $76
million for its role in the 2011 sale of ambulance company
Rural/Metro, which was found to have shortchanged investors.
The case has been closely watched on Wall Street because the
2014 ruling by the lower Court of Chancery exposed financial
advisers on merger deals to potential liability for aiding a
board that mishandles the sale of a company.
The lower court found RBC was liable for convincing the
Rural/Metro board to rush into a $438 million buyout led by
private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
RBC, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, never disclosed
it was also trying to win the more lucrative role of providing
financing to Warburg.
"We agree with the trial court that the individual
defendants breached their fiduciary duties by engaging in
conduct that fell outside the range of reasonableness, and that
this was a sufficient predicate for its finding of aiding and
abetting liability against RBC," the court said in its 101-page
opinion. The opinion was written by Justice Karen Valihura.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)