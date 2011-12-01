* Profits hit by sugar prices

* Margin lower than expected-analyst

* Meat earnings rise

By Jennifer Rankin

MOSCOW, Dec 1 Russian sugar and pork producer Rusagro said third quarter profit fell 38 percent, as economic uncertainty limited the profits it could make in the cane sugar market.

Rusagro, which raised $330 million in a London stock market float in April, said net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 1.1 billion roubles ($35.81 million), down from 1.8 billion roubles in the same period a year ago.

Macroeconomic uncertainty "seriously affected the dynamics of world commodity prices, while also breaking the correlation between world and domestic prices," Rusagro's CEO Maxim Basov said in a statement. "The result has been that we have not earned the money that was targeted for cane sugar."

Bashov said the company had been forced to lower sales volumes during the year. Rusagro produces white cube sugar and white packaged sugar under the Chaikofsky, Russkii Sakhar and Brauni brands.

Rusagro's results showed good performance on revenue, but the gross margin was lower than expected, said Natasha Zagvozdina, head of consumer and agricultural research for Russia, the CIS and Turkey at Renaissance Capital.

"We think that the company will end the year with a lot of unsold sugar in the inventory," Zagvozdina said. "And it is difficult to predict where prices will go."

Zagvozdina added that the current 2011-2012 growing period will be the first year that Russia will be self sufficient in sugar. Russia's long-term drive for self-sufficiency in sugar was helped by a record sugar beet harvest in 2011.

Sugar prices have been under pressure, with Liffe-traded white sugar futures recently hitting a 6-month low on concerns about the euro zone crisis.

However, Rusagro's profits from meat for the quarter, stripping out interest and other items, rose 48 percent to 722 million roubles. The company is expanding its pig-breeding operation, which it says is the fifth largest in Russia.

Shares in Rusagro were unchanged at $6.6 per global depository receipt (GDR), a fall from its listing price of $15 when shares were floated on the London stockmarket in April.

The company recorded a first-half loss in August after revealing that it had awarded chief executive Basov a 360 million rouble ($11.72 million) share-based payout.