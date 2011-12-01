MOSCOW Dec 1 Russian sugar and pork
producer Rusagro said third quarter profit fell 38
percent, as economic uncertainty hit the profits it could make
from cane sugar.
Rusagro, which raised $330 million in a London stock-market
float in April, said net profit for the three months to
September 30 was 1.1 billion roubles ($35.81 million), down from
1.8 billion roubles the same period a year ago.
Macroeconomic uncertainty "seriously affected the dynamics
of world commodity prices, while also breaking the correlation
between world and domestic prices," Rusagro's CEO Maxim Basov
said in a statement. "The result has been that we have not
earned the money that was targeted for cane sugar."