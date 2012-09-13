* RUSAL expects to see tendency to "float" premiums
* Premium as a pct of underlying price has risen to 10-12
pct
* Spot premiums likely to continue rising next year
By Polina Devitt and Harpreet Bhal
MOSCOW/LONDON, Sept 13 Russia's RUSAL,
the world's largest producer of primary aluminium, could offer
floating premiums in term supply contracts it negotiates with
consumers for 2013, with both sides reluctant to set long-term
deals as spot market premiums reach record highs.
Agreeing on a level for premiums - money paid over the
benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price to secure
physical metal - forms a part of annual contract negotiations
between producers and consumers. The premium set by RUSAL will
hold a lot of sway in determining other deals in Europe.
Record high spot market premiums for aluminium in Europe
have become a bone of contention as annual negotiations in
Europe begin this week, with consumers preferring to hold off on
long-term deals due to the volatility and some producers
reluctant to commit at current levels.
"We expect to see a tendency to have floating premiums
related to the underlying commodity contract, where producers
are able to fix the margin over cast house costs," Steve
Hodgson, RUSAL's director of international sales, said in a
presentation at a Metal Bulletin aluminium conference.
"This protects their own capital investment returns, whereas
many consumers have thus far avoided these upfront risks."
Hodgson said cash premiums over prices on the LME had risen
to 10-12 percent of underlying prices. In the past, RUSAL had
offered fixed premiums when the premium-to-price ratio was much
lower.
Spot market premiums have soared to record highs as vast
amounts of aluminium are locked away in financing deals in
warehouses in places like the Dutch port of Vlissingen, the
Malaysian port Johor and Detroit in the U.S., resulting in
queues of up to a year to collect metal. So while there is a
glut of the metal, it is not readily available.
"The fact remains that very little long-term contracts are
being concluded because buyers are unhappy with the current
levels and buying hand-to-mouth. They don't want to commit at
current levels," a physical trader said, adding consumers would
favour short-term deals as long as the volatility lasted.
"And some sellers don't want to commit for more than three
months either. So even if consumers did want to book all their
annual consumption at these levels they may find themselves with
nobody to trade with."
PREMIUM TO CLIMB EVER HIGHER
Spot premiums are likely to continue to rise over the next
year and a half, RUSAL First Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Vladislav Soloviev said.
"There are different scenarios of market development,
including a decline, but we do not expect this during the next
18 months. Premiums will continue to rise," he told the
conference.
Duty-paid physical aluminium in Rotterdam was
quoted at a fresh record high of $270-290, rising from $260-280
at the end of August. Duty unpaid was quoted at
$210-230, against $210-220 previously.
But three-month aluminium prices touched a
three-year low at $1,827.25 a tonne in mid-August, after falling
more than 10 percent in the second quarter.
"Unlike the underlying LME contract that is subject to
greater macro influences and fund or investment inflows, the
premium market is responding to factors most closely linked to
the accessibility of metal," Hodgson said in his presentation.
"Although as a producer we are happy to see this situation,
we acknowledge that it poses new difficulties for consumers and
producers alike, particularly in our ability to pass these costs
through to the ultimate consumer."
In Japan, where premiums are set quarterly, aluminium buyers
are looking to lock in fourth-quarter supplies at a premium of
around $250 to $253 per tonne, two industry sources said, about
20 percent more than the record high level of the previous three
months.