MOSCOW Nov 14 Ten to 15 percent of world primary aluminium capacity will be shut down or mothballed if world aluminium prices remain at current levels into the first half of 2012, UC RUSAL's first deputy CEO said on Monday.

"If the current price level remains, then 10-15 percent of world output will fall away or be mothballed in the first half of 2012," Vladislav Soloviev told reporters.

"At current prices, about a quarter of world production is unprofitable in some regions, including China, Europe, America and some of Canada's capacity, too," Soloviev added.

