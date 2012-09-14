* RUSAL invites China into future new smelting projects
* Has delayed Taishet project at least for a year
* Drops plan to build alumina complex in Indonesia
MOSCOW/JAKARTA, Sept 14 Russia's RUSAL
, the world's largest aluminium producer, wants Chinese
companies to consider investing in new smelting projects in
Siberia, a senior executive of the metal company said.
China, which accounts for 44 percent of global aluminium
consumption, needs to invest in new production projects to meet
increasing demand over the next 5 to 10 years, Oleg
Mukhamedshin, head of RUSAL's equity and strategic development,
told a Metal Bulletin aluminium conference in Moscow on Friday.
"RUSAL proposes that China considers Siberia as an
alternative (to domestic projects)," Mukhamedshin said.
Siberia has the benefit of access to hydro energy as well as
proximity to China, while RUSAL, controlled by businessman Oleg
Deripaska, has bauxite resources and alumina capacity,
Mukhamedshin said. Delivery from Russia's Far East ports to
Shanghai takes from four to eight days.
A number of Chinese firms are already planning smelters or
processing projects in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest
economy, with a total anticipated spending in excess of $9
billion agreed to in August.
China is the world's largest consumer and producer of
aluminium, with Indonesia supplying about 80 percent of the 25
million tonnes of bauxite it bought in the first half of 2012.
In 2007, RUSAL signed a memorandum of intent with Indonesian
Antam with a plan to create a complex, which would produce about
3.6 million tonnes of bauxite per year and about 1.2 million
tonnes of alumina, but the plan was postponed due to the global
economic crisis.
RUSAL has now dropped the plan to build the complex in
Indonesia, its press office said by email on Friday.
But Indonesia's industry minister said earlier on Friday he
was still expecting RUSAL to push ahead with this long-delayed
$1.5 billion alumina smelter project.
"(RUSAL) are going to realize their project in 2013 with
total investment of $1.5 billion," Mohamad Hidayat told Reuters
following a news conference in Jakarta.
"RUSAL is now looking for other local partners. They are
also selecting several local bauxite mining companies as
partners for raw material supplies."
Mukhamedshin also said on Friday RUSAL had delayed its
Taishet aluminium project in Siberia for at least a year. On
Thursday RUSAL said its Boguchany project, also in Siberia,
would produce its first aluminium this spring, but expanding it
further would depend on the market.
Three-month aluminium prices touched a three-year
low at $1,827.25 a tonne in mid-August, after falling more than
10 percent in the second quarter.
RUSAL's Taishet project, which was expected to start
producing aluminium in 2013 and eventually reach an annual
capacity of 750,000 tonnes, can start production no earlier than
in 2014, head of RUSAL's equity told reporters on Friday.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Yayat Supriatna; Writing by
Andrey Ostroukh, editing by William Hardy)