Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
MELBOURNE, June 27 United Company Rusal Plc has won another reprieve from lenders, extending a deadline to refinance $3.6 billion in debt to the end of October while it seeks court approval for a debt restructuring that is being blocked by a few lenders.
To get around the 6 percent of lenders standing in the way of the debt deal, the world's top aluminium producer said it would apply to UK courts to approve a scheme of arrangement that has been backed by most of its creditors.
"We are pleased that efforts to refinance our debt portfolio have attracted such significant lender support. We are disappointed, however, that these have not been supported by a very small minority of lenders," Rusal's deputy chief executive, Oleg Mukhamedshin, said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
VANCOUVER, Jan 23 Teck Resources has held talks with fellow miner Anglo American Plc about sharing port infrastructure at their neighboring copper mines in Chile, Teck's chief executive officer said on Monday, arguing for more industry partnerships.