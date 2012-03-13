UPDATE 4-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
MOSCOW, March 13 Oleg Deripaska, the main shareholder and CEO of UC RUSAL, said on Tuesday he "would discuss" buying out a stake in the world's largest aluminium producer from former chairman Viktor Vekselberg.
"If they sell, we will discuss it," Deripaska told a conference call with journalists. He made it clear that no offer had been made, but that he also enjoyed a pre-emptive right to buy the stake under a shareholder agreement.
Vekselberg, who with co-investors owns 15.8 percent of RUSAL, resigned earlier on Tuesday and accused management of leading RUSAL into a "deep crisis" at the Russian based, Hong-Kong listed company by racking up too much debt.
He and fellow minority investor Mikhail Prokhorov had wanted to accept offers from Norilsk Nickel to buy back a one-quarter stake in the nickel and palladium miner for as much as $13 billion from RUSAL, but they were overruled by Deripaska.
Deripaska, who owns 48.5 percent of RUSAL but has effective control, said he viewed the Norilsk investment "optimistically" and added that a possible sale of the stake had not been discussed by the RUSAL board since last autumn.
He said that RUSAL's board would select a new chairman from among its five independent directors at a meeting on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Megan Davies)
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.