MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's tycoon Oleg Deripaska, the chief executive and main owner of United Company RUSAL , is ready to buy out a blocking stake in Norilsk Nickel from RUSAL for $9 billion, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday.

The newspaper, citing sources close to RUSAL's shareholders, said that the price, however, does not satisfy RUSAL's minority shareholders. Hong Kong-listed RUSAL is the world's top aluminium maker.

Deripaska has been entangled in a row with RUSAL's disgruntled minority investors led by Sual Partners' Viktor Vekselberg over the company's strategy. Vekselberg, another Russia's billionaire, quit as the RUSAL's chairman earlier this month.

Deripaska's office and RUSAL representatives declined to comment.