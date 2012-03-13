March 13 Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg quit on Tuesday as chairman of UC RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, blaming controlling shareholder Oleg Deripaska for plunging the debt-laden company into "deep crisis".

Below are the key steps on the path to boardroom battle:

- Deripaska founded a small metals trading operation after the collapse of the Soviet Union, using the profits to buy a stake in the Sayanogorsk aluminium smelter, Russia's third largest electrolysis plant.

1994 - Deripaska, then only 26, became director general of the plant. Three years later, the smelter became the core asset of Sibirsky Aluminum Group.

2000 - The aluminium assets of Sibirsky Aluminium, owned by Oleg Deripaska, and Millhouse, controlled by fellow oligarch Roman Abramovich, are combined to form a new company RUSAL, which grows by further acquisitions over the following years.

2003 - Abramovich sells his 25 percent stake in RUSAL to Deripaska, whose Basic Element group now owns 75 percent.

2004 - RUSAL's global expansion gathers momentum, buying 20 percent of Queensland Alumina Limited, the world's second-largest alumina producer, and in 2006 a majority in Italy's EurAllumina refinery.

2007 - RUSAL merges with Russia's SUAL, co-founded by Vekselberg, and the alumina assets of Glencore, making it the world's largest aluminium producer. RUSAL owns 66 percent of the new group, SUAL 22 percent and Glencore 12 percent.

April 2008 - RUSAL completes the purchase of a 25 percent-plus-one-share stake in Norilsk Nickel in a cash-and-stock deal estimated at $14 billion. Seller Mikhail Prokhorov ultimately acquires a 17 percent stake in RUSAL via the deal, which its backers say will pave the way for a full merger.

Oct. 2008 - After the global crisis hits, RUSAL applies for a government loan to refinance debt to foreign banks, which in June 2008 it announced was about $13 billion.

Jan. 2009 - Deripaska is appointed CEO, replacing Bulygin.

Feb. 2009 - RUSAL-Norilsk merger plans shelved.

Dec. 2009 - RUSAL reaches agreement to refinance $16.8 billion of loans in Russia's biggest ever debt restructuring.

Jan. 2010 - RUSAL raises $2.2 billion through its IPO in Hong Kong and Paris.

Dec. 2010 - Norilsk Nickel offers to buy back RUSAL's stake in the company for $13 billion. Deripaska refuses.

2011 - Co-owners Vekselberg and Prokhorov support a sale of the Norilsk stake, but Deripaska rejects two subsequent, lower, buyout offers in March and August.

Jan. 2012 - RUSAL wins concessions on the terms of a newly agreed loan, giving it some breathing space as weak prices for the light metal sap its ability to generate cash.

March 2012 - Chairman Vekselberg quits. Deripaska says he jumped before he was pushed.