* To be heard by international arbitration court in London
* Part of wider dispute between Viktor Vekselberg and Oleg
Deripaska
HONG KONG, April 10 A feud between two Russian
billionaire shareholders in UC RUSAL , the
world's biggest aluminium maker, will be aired in a London
court, the company said on Tuesday, with a $47 billion supply
deal in the balance.
Minority investors led by Viktor Vekselberg, who quit as
chairman last month, are already in dispute with chief executive
and main owner Oleg Deripaska, the former physicist who came out
on top in the scramble for aluminium assets after the Soviet
Union collapsed, for his refusal to sell the company's stake in
Arctic miner Norilsk Nickel, which has since tumbled
in value.
A source close to a RUSAL shareholder had told Reuters last
week that Vekselberg's investment firm Sual Partners, which owns
15.8 percent of RUSAL, was opening a fresh dispute over the
giant supply deal between RUSAL and commodities trader Glencore
.
Sual, which Vekselberg runs with partner Len Blavatnik,
claims the deal was struck in violation of its right of veto and
is suing RUSAL, Glencore, Deripaska and his holding company En+,
through which he owns 47.4 percent of RUSAL.
While not directly related to the feud over Norilsk Nickel,
the legal action marks an escalation in Vekselberg's campaign
against Deripaska, in turn part of a wider clash between
Russia's metals oligarchs, who made their fortunes from the
corpse of the Soviet command economy in the 1990s.
Deripaska's own net worth was effectively wiped out when the
markets turned during the financial crisis, one banker close to
him has told Reuters, and RUSAL had to restructure the debt
burden it took on to finance the Norilsk deal he had driven
through.
RUSAL said on Tuesday the clash over the supply deal would
be heard by the London Court of International Arbitration
(LCIA), a disputes resolution forum provided for in the RUSAL
shareholders agreement.
"The company has engaged counsel to advise the company in
the arbitration and will vigorously defend its position," RUSAL
said in a statement.
"The company does not expect its involvement in the
arbitration would have any material adverse impact on its
operations," it added.
Under the LCIA's rules it is required to respond to
arbitration requests within 30 days. In the event of a
favourable response, a tribunal can be formed to review the
case. Proceedings are typically lengthy.
RUSAL's board is holding a regular meeting in Cyprus during
the day, though a spokesman declined to say what was on the
agenda.
MISSED MERGER
RUSAL bought a quarter stake in Norilsk at the top of the
market in 2008 for an estimated $14 billion, but Deripaska's
hopes of merging the two firms were dashed by the financial
crisis.
Vekselberg had supported offers by Norilsk over the past
year and a half to buy back the stake for as much as $13
billion, in a step that would have helped RUSAL clear its $11
billion debt burden.
He was consistently opposed by Deripaska, leaving RUSAL
nursing paper losses on the stake, which is now worth around $9
billion.
The supply deal between RUSAL and Glencore runs for six
years and will see the share of RUSAL's output that Glencore
markets rise to 50 percent from 30 percent, according to a
source familiar with the contract details.
Deripaska confirmed the deal was approved in December but
has given no details.
Glencore, which owns 8.75 percent of UC RUSAL, said on
Tuesday it had received a request for arbitration, but declined
further comment.
A cyclical downturn in aluminium prices and shareholder
frictions have knocked about 60 percent off RUSAL's Hong
Kong-listed shares since their peak last April.
The shares have not traded since Thursday, as Hong Kong
markets are closed for the Easter holiday.