MOSCOW Dec 31 Rusal, the world's
largest aluminium producer, and the government of Guinea have
signed a plan to develop the Dian-Dian bauxite deposit which
will involve building an alumina refinery and gradually
increasing ore output.
Hong-Kong-listed Rusal owns the rights to develop Dian-Dian,
the world's largest bauxite deposit located in Guinea, West
Africa, which it plans to exploit in several stages, the company
said on Monday.
During the first stage, the company will develop a bauxite
mine with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year by 2015,
potentially lifting output to 6 million tonnes per year by 2019.
An alumina refinery plant with the capacity of 1.2 million
tonnes per year is expected to be built in the next six years,
under the plan.
Its capacity could hit 2.4 million tonnes and bauxite
production at Dian-Dian could grow to 12 million tonnes per
year, with the exact output growth depending on the global
economic situation and Rusal's needs, the company said.
"...The mutually beneficial nature of our cooperation will
improve the investment climate in the Republic of Guinea and
raise the competitiveness of Rusal as a leader of the global
aluminum industry and one of the largest investors in this
African country," First Deputy CEO Vladislav Soloviev said in a
statement.
Rusal, controlled by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, accounted
for 9 percent of global aluminium and alumina production in
2011. The aluminium major markets and sells its products to
Europe, North America and South East Asia.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Mark Potter)