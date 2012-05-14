HONG KONG May 14 Russia's UC RUSAL Plc
, the world's biggest aluminium producer, posted a 77
percent drop in recurring quarterly net profit on Monday as a
global slowdown in demand and weak prices eroded margins.
Recurring net profit reached $112 million in the three
months ended March, down from $493 million a year earlier. That
beat an average forecast of $94 million in a poll of eight
analysts by Reuters.
RUSAL said first-quarter net profit was $74 million compared
with $451 million a year earlier.
Shares of RUSAL, which competes with U.S. aluminium maker
Alcoa Inc, have lost about half their 2010 Hong Kong IPO
value of HK$10.80 each. The stock closed on Friday at HK$5.03,
up 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ryan Woo)