* RUSAL's shares slide in Hong Kong
* Fight escalates with lawsuit threatened
* RUSAL says its claims are accurate
* Board member says there's no crisis at RUSAL
By Polina Devitt and Megan Davies
MOSCOW, March 14 Russian billionaire
Viktor Vekselberg is considering suing RUSAL over
accusations that he failed to fulfil his duties as its chairman,
intensifying a battle with rival oligarch Oleg Deripaska at the
world's largest aluminium producer.
A lawsuit between two of Russia's richest men would risk
becoming a spectacle to rival a legal battle between two other
oligarchs, Boris Berezovsky and Roman Abramovich, which gave an
unflattering insight into the Russian business world. It could
also be deeply embarrassing for RUSAL.
The two billionaires have been fighting over Deripaska's
ambition of turning RUSAL into a global-scale metals and mining
business by merging it with Norilsk Nickel, the
world's top nickel and palladium miner.
Vekselberg quit as chairman on Tuesday, criticising the
management of the heavily indebted company and saying it was in
"deep crisis". RUSAL, which Deripaska controls, hit back by
saying Vekselberg had simply pre-empted his sacking.
Vekselberg's spokesman, Andrei Shtorkh, rejected RUSAL's
allegation that Vekselberg had not attended board meetings for a
year and that his removal had already been discussed.
"This does not correspond to reality," Shtorkh said on
Wednesday. "Vekselberg is thinking of filing a lawsuit against
RUSAL."
Legal action "would throw petrol on the fire of the
conflict", said Andrey Tretelnikov, an analyst at Rye, Man & Gor
brokerage in Moscow.
He said a legal battle could damage Vekselberg if it helped
to push down the value of his RUSAL shares and predicted more
sniping between the two billlionaires which could do further
harm to RUSAL by revealing "skeletons in the closet".
RUSAL shares, which have fallen more than 40 percent from
their value at a 2010 initial public offering, fell 4 percent in
Hong Kong trade. Trading had been halted on Tuesday.
CHAIRMAN SOUGHT
A replacement for Vekselberg will be sought at a board
meeting scheduled for Friday. Whoever wins the job will face a
struggle to help RUSAL recover - it is carrying an $11 billion
debt burden at a time when global aluminium prices have sunk.
Deripaska's debt-financed purchase, through RUSAL, of a
one-quarter stake in Norilsk Nickel four years ago quickly
turned sour when the global crisis hit.
RUSAL was forced into a debt restructuring that killed
Deripaska's dream of a mega-merger but he has blocked calls by
Vekselberg to sell the stake back to Norilsk.
The next chairman could be one of the company's five
independent directors, who include Anatoly Tikhonov, first
deputy chairman at Russian state development bank VEB, WPP
chairman and former U.S. ambassador to Britain, Philip
Lader, and Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange chairman Barry
Cheung .
Cheung said the chairmen should be "someone
strong" with independence, especially as the current chief
executive is the largest shareholder. This, he said, would
improve RUSAL's corporate governance.
"The company is not in deep crisis. Its operations are
normal, but it faces challenges because of falling aluminium
prices," Cheung said in Hong Kong. "However, the debt level is
much lower than when it was listed."
Cheung declined to say whether he wanted to be chairman.
Kommersant newspaper reported that Max
Goldman, an executive of Vekselberg's Renova Group investment
arm and a lawyer who used to work for RUSAL, would take
Vekselberg's place on the board of RUSAL.
TIT-FOR-TAT
Vekselberg said in a statement that a "deep crisis caused by
the actions of the management" had prompted his resignation.
RUSAL said in response the data on individual directors'
participation in board meetings was recorded in protocols and
published each year in the company's annual reports.
The protocols showed Vekselberg had not attended
any board meeting where directors were required to be present in
2011 since February of that year, RUSAL said in an emailed
statement.
Vekselberg's performance as chairman of the board of
directors was discussed at board meetings on Dec. 23, 2011, and
Feb. 10, 2012, the company said .
Deripaska is already facing legal action by
Israel-based businessman Michael Cherney, who says he has an
interest in RUSAL relating to an agreement he said was reached
in 2001.
That case, which originated in a 2006 lawsuit, will soon be
heard in Britain, according to media reports. Deripaska has said
he "strongly denies and will vigorously resist" the allegations.