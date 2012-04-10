HONG KONG, April 10 UC RUSAL
, the world's top aluminium maker, will enter into
arbitration in London in a dispute with Russian billionaire
Viktor Vekselberg's investment firm over its $47 billion supply
deal with commodities trader Glencore.
RUSAL's statement confirmed a source-based Reuters report
last week on the arbitration proceedings in London, which
escalate a shareholder feud between Vekselberg, who resigned as
RUSAL chairman earlier this year, and the company's chief
executive and main owner, Oleg Deripaska.
"The dispute relates to certain shareholder arrangements
between the parties in respect of the company. The shareholder
arrangements provide for resolution of disputes by way of London
Court of International Arbitration in London," RUSAL said in a
statement.
Sual Partners, which is co-owned by Vekselberg and partner
Len Blavatnik, will argue that the supply deal was agreed to in
violation of its right of veto. Sual owns 15.8 percent of RUSAL.
Sual's legal action follows a falling out between Deripaska
and RUSAL minority shareholders led by Vekselberg who have been
angered by his refusal to sell the company's stake in Arctic
miner, Norilsk Nickel.
RUSAL's shares ended 0.9 percent lower on Thursday, before
Hong Kong markets were closed for the Easter holiday.